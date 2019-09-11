Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie B. Kinsey Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born March 29, 1950 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana and passed away quietly September 5, 2019 with loving family by his side. Willie is proceeded in death by his mother, Mossie Louise, brothers Earnest Daniel, John Kinsey and Kenneth Kinsey. He is survived by wife of 49+ years Maria, son Christopher Kinsey, brother Samuel Kinsey and numerous God-children, nieces and nephews. Willie was a loving and generous man who enjoyed family gatherings, sports, camping and traveling. He will be missed by all family and friends. Viewing on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Revelation Mission Baptist Church, 2801 29th Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820 and services will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95621.

Born March 29, 1950 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana and passed away quietly September 5, 2019 with loving family by his side. Willie is proceeded in death by his mother, Mossie Louise, brothers Earnest Daniel, John Kinsey and Kenneth Kinsey. He is survived by wife of 49+ years Maria, son Christopher Kinsey, brother Samuel Kinsey and numerous God-children, nieces and nephews. Willie was a loving and generous man who enjoyed family gatherings, sports, camping and traveling. He will be missed by all family and friends. Viewing on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Revelation Mission Baptist Church, 2801 29th Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820 and services will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95621. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close