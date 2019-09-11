Born March 29, 1950 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana and passed away quietly September 5, 2019 with loving family by his side. Willie is proceeded in death by his mother, Mossie Louise, brothers Earnest Daniel, John Kinsey and Kenneth Kinsey. He is survived by wife of 49+ years Maria, son Christopher Kinsey, brother Samuel Kinsey and numerous God-children, nieces and nephews. Willie was a loving and generous man who enjoyed family gatherings, sports, camping and traveling. He will be missed by all family and friends. Viewing on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Revelation Mission Baptist Church, 2801 29th Ave., Sacramento, CA 95820 and services will follow the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Immediately followed by interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA 95621.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019