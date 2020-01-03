Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Fred Marshall. View Sign Service Information Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-451-7284 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie "Bill" Fred Marshall, 91, died December 29, 2019, in Redding, CA. Willie was born October 24, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, Alabama. Willie entered the Air Force on September 12, 1946, and served for 21 years, retiring with the rank of Master Sargent. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Willie was employed at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA. He retired on March 30, 1993, after 23 years at McClellan at the age of 64. After retirement, Willie filled his days volunteering with the Sacramento Country Sheriffs Department in the Rancho Cordova office. While volunteering, Willie was able to give back to the community that he loved to call home. He made many friends while volunteering at the Sheriff's Office and continued his volunteer work until his health would no longer allow. In 2015, Willie moved to Redding, CA, where he lived out his last years. He resided in a senior living community where he was adored by the residents and staff. He enjoyed going on the community outings as well as attending the weekly music performances and happy hour. He passed the time challenging other residents to checkers and completing jigsaw puzzles. Willie was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Luana "Lou" Marshall, and his partner Janet "Jan" Zaloski. Willie is survived by his four children, Michael Marshall of Boulder Creek, CA, Frederick McDougal of Baja, Mexico, Paula Blyth of Redding, CA, and Sharon Ramon of Roy, UT. Willie was survived by six grandchildren, Scott McDougal of Boyce, LA, Brian McDougal of Alexandria, LA, Juliana Porter of Rancho Cordova, CA, Christina Poer of Anderson, CA, Nancy Moore of Chandler, AZ, and Anthony Ramon of Citrus Heights, CA. Willie is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren. Willie was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Service will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:00 am at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger, 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA. Interment will immediately follow at 10:30 at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA, where military honors will be rendered.

