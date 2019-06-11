Willie Fusao Hayashida was born on September 22, 1940, and passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Willie was 78. Willie is survived by his wife, children Mark (Kimiko), Michael, Jill, and grandsons Justin, Kai and Kenji. Willie worked at Folsom Intel and retired to a life of golf and ukulele strumming with friends. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Boulevard. Casual Hawaiian wear welcome. Mahalo
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 11, 2019