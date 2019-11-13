Willie was born to the union of Eugene & Juanita Tatum in Branchville, So. Carolina. Willie attended Weed Elem & High School. He attended engineering school at Contra Costa College. Willie leaves to mourn his passing: 4 children Nadine O'Bannon, Anthony Tatum, Nailah Tatum, Willie Tatum, Jr. (deceased), 5 stepchildren, 24 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 1 aunt and a host of cousins, in-laws & friends. A viewing will be held from 2-6pm Friday, Nov. 15th at Thompson Rose Chapel, 3601 5th Ave., Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 13, 2019