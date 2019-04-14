Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis "Bill" Courtney. View Sign

Willis "Bill" Courtney died on April 7, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Houston Courtney, in June 2017. Bill, their only child, was born Sept. 6, 1935 in San Francisco to Willis Grenville Courtney and Mae (Strobel) Courtney. The family moved to Curtis Park in 1944. Bill attended McClatchy High School and Sacramento City Jr. College. Bill worked for the Department of Water Resources for 40 years, as a draftsman for many years, and later in his career as a specifications writer. He and Shirley married in 1956 and had 3 children: Jan Courtney Millner (Steve), Bret (Cheryl), and Marty (Debbie). Bill is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Ben, Matt, Sean, and Spenser, and 3 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks on Thurs., Apr. 18 at 10 a.m.

