Mac was a lifelong resident of Sacramento, CA. He graduated from McClatchy High School and Sacramento City College. He joined the Army and worked in CounterIntelligence from 1952 to 1960. He was a pharmaceutical salesman for over 40 years. Mac loved the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish. He especially loved to duck hunt. He spent many hours hand painting decoys in his garage. He is survived by his daughter Kathy (Bailey), son-in-law Bob, grandson Chad and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife of over 60 years Donna, his son Steven, his sister, brother and parents. Services will be held at St Mary's Cemetery Chapel, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Viewing will be at 10:30 am; Mass at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon.

