William "Bill" Lockett, 88, of El Dorado Hills, CA, died peacefully of natural causes February 1. Born William David Lockett, son of Vernon and Muriel Lockett, in Montrose CO, June 5, 1930. Bill lost Mary Lou, his beloved wife of 60 years just last year. They had three children: Callen, Kathy (and John Reitz), and Corey (and Heidi), and six grandsons, Matthew, (and Alyssa), Daniel, Stephen, Christopher (Reitz), Jordan and Jeremy. He received his BA in Business at Univ, of CO, Boulder and his JD at Loyola Law School in LA. He served in the US Navy on the USS Gregory in the early 50's. In the 60's he worked for Rocketdyne and then 25 years at the Dept. of Health Services, finishing as Asst. Chief Counsel. Bill is remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather (Opa) and friend to many. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11am, at Holy Trinity Parish, 3111 Tierra De Dios, El Dorado Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

William "Bill" Lockett, 88, of El Dorado Hills, CA, died peacefully of natural causes February 1. Born William David Lockett, son of Vernon and Muriel Lockett, in Montrose CO, June 5, 1930. Bill lost Mary Lou, his beloved wife of 60 years just last year. They had three children: Callen, Kathy (and John Reitz), and Corey (and Heidi), and six grandsons, Matthew, (and Alyssa), Daniel, Stephen, Christopher (Reitz), Jordan and Jeremy. He received his BA in Business at Univ, of CO, Boulder and his JD at Loyola Law School in LA. He served in the US Navy on the USS Gregory in the early 50's. In the 60's he worked for Rocketdyne and then 25 years at the Dept. of Health Services, finishing as Asst. Chief Counsel. Bill is remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather (Opa) and friend to many. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11am, at Holy Trinity Parish, 3111 Tierra De Dios, El Dorado Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 3, 2019

