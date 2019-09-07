Wilma F. Hunter age 76 passed away peaceful in her sleep on Friday, August 30th, 2019, in her home in Sacramento, Ca. She was born May 8th, 1943 in Sacramento, Ca. Wilma graduated from Sacramento High School. She worked for the state, as a head manager of a recycling program until retirement. She met her soulmate Edward Hunter in the late 70s and married in 2002. She fulfilled her life by being a dedicated member of her church, Center of Praise, traveling with her husband and stayed active by golfing and bowling. Wilma had the ability to bring light into anyone's life. Survived by her husband Edward Hunter, children Kimmonie, Tammy and Yendell Fletcher, and host of nieces, nephews and grand-children and great grandchild. Her Celebration of Life services will be held September 12th at 11:00am, 2223 Capitol Ave., Sac 95816.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 7, 2019