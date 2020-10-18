Wilma Irene Corder

March 1, 1919 - October 13, 2020

Sacramento, California - Our beloved mother and grandmother, matriarch to our family, left this world to join her Lord and Savior on October 13, 2020. Wilma was born to Charles Edgar and Frances Marie Miller in Bates County, Missouri on March 1, 1919 and lived most of her life in California (Loomis and Sacramento). Wilma came to California with her family in the 1930's during the Dust Bowl era and later created a nice home and small farm on 25 acres for her family with her husband, Lawrence Paul Corder, in Loomis, CA. After her husband passed in 1976, Wilma moved to Sacramento in 1982. She was active for many years in the 14th Avenue Baptist Church and enjoyed daily walks through her Tahoe Tallac Village neighborhood. Wilma's greatest pride was following the lives of her children and grandchildren and attending all family functions. Wilma is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Barbara Evans and Beverley and James Jones, her grandchildren, Susan Miller, Geraldine Bonds (James), Jack Jones (deceased), Sandra St. Louis (Chris), and Katie Jones, her great-grandchildren, David Coleman, Sarah Jones (deceased), Joshua Bonds (Jessica), and Robert St. Louis, and her great great-grandchildren, Sammy and Kalani Coleman. Wilma was the last surviving of her siblings, Jessie Young, Hazel Williams, Marvin Miller, Lilburn Miller, and Mildred Miller. Visitation will be at Nicoletti, Culjis, and Herberger at 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, Ca on October 22nd from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and internment on October 23rd at the Roseville City District Cemetery.





