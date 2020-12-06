Wilma Keith

June 11, 1938 - November 29, 2020

Sacramento, California - Born in Michigan near Ann Arbor, she passed peacefully and gently. Proceeded in death by her husband John in 1994, she will be laid to rest with him at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Ca. She is survived by their 6 children,16 grandchildren,19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She was an active member of California State Friends of The Fair, Stanford Settlement Senior Center, The Sacramento Crochet Guild and the Camellia City Stockinettes Knitting Guild. She will always be remembered, she will always be missed, she will always be loved.





