Service Information Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes 4701 Marysville Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95838

Wilma Mary Bucariza Aguinid was born May 25, 1932 and passed away on June 25, 2019. She was born to Venancio & Demetria Bucariza in Whitefish, MT. She later moved with her mother to Stockton, CA, where she graduated from Edison High School in 1950. She worked at Sharp Army Depot. After marrying Alexander Aguinid in 1954, she transferred to McClellan AFB in Sacramento working as a Clerk Typist until the birth of her first child. She was a homemaker, volunteered at her children's and grandchildren's elementary schools, walked daily for over 20 years, made/donated quilts to Project Linus and volunteered at church. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Alexander Aguinid and her younger brother, Jesus Joseph "Jeeps" Bucariza. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Hirotani (Alan), son, Marcus Aguinid, grandchildren Duane Baylor (Anna), Eric Baylor (Christina), Alana Hirotani-Birkmeyer (Joseph), Aaron Hirotani, great-grandchildren, Ashley, Brendan, Christian, Leah, Sarah, Alexander, Robert Baylor and Sienna Hirotani-Birkmeyer and younger brother, William Bucariza. Tuesday, 2 July 2019 Viewing 4-7pm and Rosary 6pm at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95838. Wednesday, 3 July 2019, Funeral 1 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1951 North Ave, Sacramento, CA 95838, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital, American Cancer Association or any Anti-Smoking Charity.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 3, 2019

