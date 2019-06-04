Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Ross Valencia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the loss of Wilma Ross Valencia. She passed away May 5th 2019 at her home at the age of 79, Wilma was surrounded by her family and loved ones in her final days. Wilma was born July 29, 1939 in Kelty Fife, Scotland. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Albert Valencia Sr., sons Albert Jr., Gil (Amy) and four grandchildren, Tyler, Ashlain, Nicholas and Alexandria, and brother John Docherty (Irene). She leaves behind many other family and close friends. Wilma enjoyed working at St. John Vianney school for over 25 years. She loved old western movies and spending time with her grandchildren. Everyone who knew Wilma was moved by her kind heart and thoughtfulness. She was loved dearly and will be missed tremendously. A memorial service will be held at 12 pm Thursday, June 6th, 2019 At St. John Vianney Church 10497 Coloma Rd. Ranch Cordova, Ca. 95670

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 4, 2019

