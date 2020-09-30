1/1
Wilma Terry Feil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Wilma Terry Feil, nee Foster, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 74. Wilma, who was known to her close friends and family by her middle name, Terry, was born on September 19th, 1946 in National City, a suburb of San Diego, CA, to William and Alta Foster. She graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1964 and moved to Los Angeles shortly thereafter. In 1967, she married Terry on December 7th, 1969 at the Squaw Valley Chapel near Lake Tahoe. Together they raised a daughter and son, Sarah and Jason. Those who knew Wilma knew her as a thoughtful and compassionate woman who valued her family and loved ones above all else. Her joy came in the form of caring for others, nurturing her children, and lending her ear and wisdom whenever it was needed. She is survived by her husband Terry, her children Sarah and Jason, daughter-in-law Elyse, grandson Austin, her six siblings, Louise (Leroy), Ken (Judy, deceased 2017), Barbara, Billie (Gary deceased 2017), Gary (Shirley), and Mike (Anna), and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. She passed away at home in Sacramento, surrounded by those who loved her. Gone but never forgotten, she will live on in our hearts. Rest easy now Mom, we love you.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved