On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Wilma Terry Feil, nee Foster, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 74. Wilma, who was known to her close friends and family by her middle name, Terry, was born on September 19th, 1946 in National City, a suburb of San Diego, CA, to William and Alta Foster. She graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1964 and moved to Los Angeles shortly thereafter. In 1967, she married Terry on December 7th, 1969 at the Squaw Valley Chapel near Lake Tahoe. Together they raised a daughter and son, Sarah and Jason. Those who knew Wilma knew her as a thoughtful and compassionate woman who valued her family and loved ones above all else. Her joy came in the form of caring for others, nurturing her children, and lending her ear and wisdom whenever it was needed. She is survived by her husband Terry, her children Sarah and Jason, daughter-in-law Elyse, grandson Austin, her six siblings, Louise (Leroy), Ken (Judy, deceased 2017), Barbara, Billie (Gary deceased 2017), Gary (Shirley), and Mike (Anna), and multiple generations of nieces and nephews. She passed away at home in Sacramento, surrounded by those who loved her. Gone but never forgotten, she will live on in our hearts. Rest easy now Mom, we love you.



