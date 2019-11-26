Wilmer Joe Rubash Jr. was born on February 16, 1931, in Kelliher, Minnesota and died on November 20, 2019, at the age of 88. He died peacefully surrounded by his family at his daughter's house in Elk Grove, California. Wilmer Rubash, or "Joe", as his friends and family called him, grew up in Minnesota where he met his beautiful wife, Mary Carol Sessing. The two were married on September 21, 1952, in Blackduck, Minnesota. Joe served in the Korean War for the United States Navy on the USS Witek. His position was Torpedoman Second Class. He served his four years from March 6, 1951, until March 4, 1955, when he was honorably discharged from the navy. Joe opened his own automotive repair business in 1953 in Citrus Heights, California, called Lone Star Service. He worked there until he retired in 1993. Four years later, on February 22, 1997, his wife of 42 years, passed away in her sleep. Wilmer Joe Rubash Jr. is survived by his three children, Mark Jeffery Rubash, Constance Jo Rubash, and Michael Jay Rubash, as well as his 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on November 24, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at the East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park. Before the service, there will be an open viewing from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

