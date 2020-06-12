Born on May 18, 1928 in Billings, Montana. Ascended to our Heavenly Father on May 27, 2020 in Roseville, California. Wilson is preceded in death by his father, Dr. William James Perry, mother, Ida Mae Perry, and sister, Elizabeth Benner. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bernice, sons, William and Mark, daughters-in-law, Sara and Maria, and grandchildren, Renee, Cameron, and Gabriel. He enjoyed sports, fishing, boating, and playing three-cushion billiards. An avid Sacramento Kings fan, he loved attending games and watching them on television. His sense of humor and easy-going manner earned him many lasting friends over the years. After graduating from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Radioman 3rd Class. Soon after discharge in 1948, he married his high school sweetheart, Bernice Alice LaMotte. He attended Eastern Montana College of Education for 2 years, and received an A.B. degree in physical education from Colorado State College of Education. Afterwards, he completed graduate studies at the University of Portland and Sacramento State College. During his lengthy academic career, he taught high school in lowa, Nevada, Idaho, Washington, and California. As a coach, he produced many championship teams in football, basketball, baseball, and wrestling. He was beloved by his players, and many of them kept in contact with him throughout the remainder of his life. Bill will always be remembered as a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, teacher, and coach. A memorial service and burial was performed at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California.



