Wilson "Bill" Moses

Bill Moses passed away on November 6, 2019, at the age of 72, surrounded by the love of his family. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on January 11, 2020 at the Harding/San Juan Masonic Temple. Bill grew up in Whittier, CA. He proudly served in the Army in SE Asia. After active duty, he served with the Reserves and, later, with the CA State Military Reserve, rising to the rank of Colonel. Upon his retirement, in 2011, Bill was awarded the highest National Guard Award, the Order of California, given for exceptionally meritorious conduct. Bill worked for the FAA, as an AFSS Air Traffic Manager. In one of his proudest moments, he assisted to ground all aviation in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on 9-11. Bill was a member of several Masonic Lodges, serving as Worshipful Master for 3 terms. He served as the treasurer of the local Masonic Service Bureau. As the proud owner of a '56 Chevy Belair, he served on the board for the local Vintage Chevy Club. He enjoyed sharing his car time with his niece, Becca. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Lorna Voboril; daughters, Marianne & Adrianne; 3 grandchildren; brother, Carroll; and nieces and nephews. We will miss his humor and the generosity of his love. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to or the Sac. Philharmonic. As we approach the 120th Army/Navy football game, Bill would want to say: GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY!

