Service Information Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd Sacramento , CA 95819

Winfield Timothy Curtis "Windy", was born in Sacramento on May 21, 1921 and passed away in Sacramento on June 6, 2019, at the age of 98, after a brief illness. A life-long resident of East Sacramento, he is descended from early New England settlers and is a 10th generation American, 4th generation Californian and 3rd generation Sacramentan. He joins his beloved wife of 58 years, Evelyn (d. 2010) and daughter Susan (d. 1961). He is survived by children Elyce, Bill, Michael, Sally (Guillaume) and Antoinette Diane; grandchildren Susan, Traegen (Rita), Reilly, Zoé and Elliot; great grandchildren Astrid, Kira, Riley and Ruby; his sister Lenora, nieces Mary and Julie and nephews Dave and Randy. A member of the Greatest Generation, he enlisted and became a 2nd Lt. in the Army Air Corp, 8th Air Force, 93rd Squadron, flying B-24 Liberators during World War II. In the European theatre, he successfully completed 35 bombing missions and was honorably discharged in July 1945. Winfield worked for Western Electric for 42 years until his retirement in 1983. An avid pilot, he continued flying private planes as a member of the AOPA until the age of 86. He took up gliding and was a member of the Valley Soaring Association celebrating his 90th birthday with a glider flight. Following retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his wife to places such as Europe, Mexico, the continental US and Hawaii (where he and Evelyn took a memorable glider flight over Oahu). Windy remained active in groups such as the Sons in Retirement (SIRS), WECO, Gray Eagles, and United States Bowling Congress all up until his 98th birthday. Windy was active from beginning to end. From a young age he was very disciplined and hard working. He also truly enjoyed life and was blessed to be able to over many long years. With an engaging personality, he was known for his quick wit and intelligence and was respected and entertained by nearly all he encountered. With admiration and love, we wish you "Happy Trails" dear Dad. Happy Trails to Mr. Winfield Curtis. A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12 at 5:30 PM with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm at Nicoletti Funeral Home, 5401 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, June 13 at 11:00 AM at Nicoletti Funeral Home with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento.

