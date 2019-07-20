Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Blanc. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred (Freddie) Blanc died peacefully on July 6, 2019 surrounded by her family in Fair Oaks, California. She was 92 years old. She loved life and hoped that through her strength of will she could live forever. She lived in Washington, Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon and California during her life. She attended College of San Mateo and received her Bachelor's Degree and teaching credential from San Jose State. She married Al Blanc on July 3, 1948. She was the proud and loving mother of five children, grandmother of seven and great grandmother of one. Freddie's greatest love and passion was children. Her grandchildren affectionately called her "Mana." She provided unconditional love and unwavering belief and support for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. She shared her love of chocolate, movies, hugs, reading, root beer floats, whip cream, music and love of life with all children who came within her sphere of love. Freddie was a dedicated preschool and elementary teacher in the San Mateo-Foster City School District for many years. She began an award-winning parent involvement preschool program called the Early Learning Center in the 1970's that exists today as the Parent Involvement Project. She taught generations of children (and their parents) and mentored countless teachers during her teaching career. Freddie lived life fully with love, laughter, compassion and determination while wearing high heels and lipstick. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Ron (Michelle), Cheryl, Michele (Stu), Cindi (Patrick) and John (Sue); grandchildren, great grandchild, her adored sister Virginia, extended family and many dear friends including the "Golden Girls" and "Moemi". Freddie's family is grateful to her loving caretakers Daniela, Liliya, Sandy, Erika and Michelle for their kindness and care. Services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Savior Catholic Church in Orangevale, California. Reception to follow. Memorial donations can be made to the Parent Involvement Project in the San Mateo-Foster City School District.

