Winifred Jacques Hertzen died at home on Sunday, March 29, surrounded by family. She is survived by four of her five children, Candace Catherine Camp (Bill), James Dale Cudlip (Lynda), Walter Harlowe Olson (Carolanna) and Kevin Earl Olson (Sue), and Ann Cudlip, daughter in law. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Cudlip and her husband, Jack Hertzen. She had nine grandchildren, John Benjamin Barr, Bayliss Camp, Bonnie Cudlip, Bridgette Cudlip, Katherine Cudlip, Elizabeth Cudlip, Samantha Olson, Jennifer Olson and Autumn Olson. She had eight great-grandchildren: Catherine Barr, Elizabeth Barr, John Barr, Haleigh Cudlip, Kyle Cudlip, Finn Cudlip, Owen Sutton and Ezra Camp. Her family meant the world to her. Winifred was born in 1924 in Alexandria, Nebraska. After graduating from high school, she moved to Southern California and married James McConnell Cudlip. James went to war in the Navy. After the war, the young couple moved to the Los Angeles area where James worked as a firefighter, with their three children, Candace Catherine, James and Michael. When her marriage to James ended, Winifred worked as a secretary, attending night classes to achieve a bookkeeping license. She worked in Pasadena doing bookkeeping and tax preparation until her 80th birthday. She married Verdi Walter Olson in November 1953. He was a butcher. Together they managed a small grocery store and butcher shop. Winifred and Verdi had two children, Walter and Kevin When her marriage to Verdi ended, Winifred continued to work in the tax and bookkeeping field. Her third marriage was to Jack Hertzen in May, 1994. Jack was a retired engineer and active jazz trumpet player. Jack and Winnie travelled widely to Dixieland festivals until his death in November 2008. Winifred moved to the Sacramento area in 2010 to be nearer family. She joined the adult community of Monroe Manor, where she rapidly took over the finances of the bingo game and served as an elected officer of the resident association several times. She enjoyed scrabble, domino and poker games. Her 95 years were a great joy to her, her family and her friends. She lived a full life.

