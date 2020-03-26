Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wycliffe L. Lewin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wycliffe Lewin passed away in Sacramento on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. He was born on December 3rd, 1951, in Kingston, Jamaica, and came to the United States with his family in 1961. He was a graduate of Hiram Johnson High School where he was a member of the marching band. Wycliffe studied at Cosumnes River College before dedicating his time to the military branch of the US Army, where he received an honorable discharge at the end of his service. Wycliffe was an employee of the Sacramento Army Depot until it's closing. He then continued his career with the City of Sacramento, where he retired in 2015. Wycliffe is survived by his two children, Dena Lee (Lewin), and Brandon Lewin, his two grandchildren, Brittany Flenaugh and Anaiya Lewin, 4 sisters, Barbara Harrison, Flossie Crump, Margie Crump, Joy Traylor and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service and burial with family only at the VFW Memorial in Dixon, CA.

Wycliffe Lewin passed away in Sacramento on Thursday, March 5th, 2020. He was born on December 3rd, 1951, in Kingston, Jamaica, and came to the United States with his family in 1961. He was a graduate of Hiram Johnson High School where he was a member of the marching band. Wycliffe studied at Cosumnes River College before dedicating his time to the military branch of the US Army, where he received an honorable discharge at the end of his service. Wycliffe was an employee of the Sacramento Army Depot until it's closing. He then continued his career with the City of Sacramento, where he retired in 2015. Wycliffe is survived by his two children, Dena Lee (Lewin), and Brandon Lewin, his two grandchildren, Brittany Flenaugh and Anaiya Lewin, 4 sisters, Barbara Harrison, Flossie Crump, Margie Crump, Joy Traylor and many nieces and nephews. There will be a private service and burial with family only at the VFW Memorial in Dixon, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 26, 2020

