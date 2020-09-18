1/
Yasuo Katto
Yasuo Katto, 86, passed away on August 24, 2020 at his home in Rocklin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yuri and is survived by his daughter, Susan. He was born in Kochi, Japan in 1934 and came to the U.S. in 1965. He was a gardener for 37 years until he retired in 2002. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports (esp. baseball and sumo wrestling), and fixing things around the house. He was a member of the Kochi Kenjin Kai. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd at 11 AM at the Rocklin Cemetery, 4090 Kannasto Street. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 18, 2020.
