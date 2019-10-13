Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yolanda Panattoni. View Sign Service Information Service St. Mary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Yolanda Panattoni, age 103 years, of Sacramento, California, passed away peacefully, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in the comfort of family. Yolanda Baldani was born in Sacramento, August 16, 1916, the youngest of five children. She was a beautiful woman, crowned queen in Sacramento's Festa Italiana in 1935, and married Adon Panattoni in 1937. She was a beloved wife until his passing in 1993, and a remarkable and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother throughout her life. She loved gardening and cooking for her family. Known for her gentle guidance and loving way, she lived a full life, and will be missed by her four children, Leonard Panattoni, Carl Panattoni, Elaine Schaedler and Christine Kowalski, her thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren. Services were held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in a private ceremony at St. Mary Cemetery where she was put to rest. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services, of Sacramento, Christian Brother's High School, or St. Ignatius Parish Building Fund.

