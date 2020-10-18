Yoshi Natsuhara

April 20, 1931 - September 8, 2020

Sacramento, California - A private inurnment service was held for Yoshi Natsuhara who passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

Yoshi was born to parents Kaichiro and Koito Funai in Fresno, CA. As a very young child, Yoshi left the United States to live with her grandparents in Wakayama-ken, Japan. There she developed a close bond with her grandmother that continued to flourish after Yoshi returned to America as a young woman.

In Sacramento, CA, Yoshi met Giichi Natsuhara, whom she would later marry. Giichi and Yoshi were blessed to have son Glenn, who would complete the family.

Yoshi worked as a seamstress and housekeeper in the Sacramento area. She was a hard worker who enjoyed her work. Yoshi finally retired from housework at the age of 78.

Throughout her life, Yoshi had many different interests. She was dedicated to her physical health and practiced this by caring for her beautiful yard and by taking daily walks around the neighborhood. In her later years, she was rewarded with better overall health due to her activity. After a series of falls forced Yoshi to move to the Waterleaf at Land Park, she discovered a new love of creating art. Under the encouraging guidance of Sunita Kumar, Yoshi created beautiful paintings and holiday decorations that she gifted to family members to grace their home with.

Yoshi was predeceased by her parents, Kaichiro and Koito Funai; sister, Toshi (Richiro) Funai; and loving husband, Giichi Natsuhara. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Valerie) Natsuhara; sister, June (Tim) Taira; two wonderful granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

After the death of her husband Giichi, Yoshi found great support in a number of loving friends. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the wonderful residents of the River Landing area, the caring members of the Tenrikyo High Sacramento and Tenrikyo Sacramento churches and the supportive team under the excellent leadership of Coreen Tigley and Ciria Casillas at the Waterleaf. Thank you all for the love and care you each showered Yoshi with.

To honor Yoshi's wishes, the family requests no koden be given.





