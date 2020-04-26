Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yoshiaki Hokama. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yoshiaki Hokama was born February 5, 1931 in Kohala, Hawaii, to Royei and Kamado Hokama, and died peacefully on April 16, 2020 in Sacramento, California. He is survived by his loving wife Esther, daughter Leslie (Mark Winters), sons Craig and Scott (Sue Ichiho), and grandchildren Zack, Ben, Katie, Mike, and Tyler. They were his pride and joy. He graduated from Pahala High School (Hawaii), Placer Junior College, and Sacramento State College with a B.A. in biology. He was a Korean War veteran, stationed at Tripler Army Hospital as a medical laboratory technician in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was honorably discharged from the army and on the G.I. Bill attended graduate school at the University of California, Los Angeles in the field of Entomology. He was hired as a full time assistant laboratory technician and was involved with a team that published a two-volume book, Mosquitos of the South Pacific. He started to work for the Bureau of Vector Control at University of California, Davis as a Specialist. He became a member of the Entomological Society of America. He contributed articles to professional journals, and also authored and co-authored a dozen original research papers. He was later hired by the Veterinary School of Medicine, Department of Entomology and Preventative Medicine, and became a Research Associate IV involved in Tick Transmission Diseases. He was admitted into the Marquis Who's Who in the West (1970). In 1976 he received a certification from Marquis Who's Who in the West 15th Edition (1976/77), inclusion in which is limited to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in their field and who contributed significantly to the betterment of contemporary society. He was also listed in the Dictionary of International Biography (1979), Cambridge, England. He served as a Grand Juror United States District Court Eastern District of California (1984-85). He retired after 30 years from UC Davis. He used to say "I had the best job in the world, mainly because of working with many different professors and co-workers." After retirement he took up painting with watercolors as the medium and spent many enjoyable hours painting. He also enjoyed traveling with Sport Leisure Vacations. The family wishes to thank Sutter Hospice Service. At his request no service will be held. Remembrance to . No koden or flowers please.

