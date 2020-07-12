Yoshiaki (Yosh) Nakamoto was born May 7, 1926 in Newcastle CA passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Kaichi and Tsutano Nakamoto, his brother Masaaki and his sister Haruye Yamamoto. He is survived by his wife, Kiyoko, son Alan, his wife Jennifer and daughter Kalea; son Marvin, his wife Alene and daughters Eryn and Kirsten; son Calvin, his wife Phylicia and son Duncan, in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. Yosh had a long and fulfilling life. He graduated from TRI State High School in Newell, CA while being interned at Tule Lake during WWII. After the war, he returned to the Newcastle/Loomis area to work in the fruit industry until he was drafted into the United States Army. During this time, he became a radar operator that led to his employment with McClellan AFB after his honorable discharge. He worked for McClellan AFB for 35 years before retiring. Throughout his career, he had been recognized for his accomplishments as being dependable, conscientious, cooperative, and known to go above and beyond the duty in everything he did. Yosh was determined, passionate, and driven to improve. He applied these traits to work, hobbies, favors, and all his interests. He was busy, constantly repairing tables and chairs, televisions, DVD/CD players, fences, almost anything his friends and church asked him to do he would try. His hobbies included golf, bowling, collecting stamps, gardening, taking care of bonsai plants, searching for rocks, and recording Japanese music and music videos. In some cases, if he couldn't find something he needed, he would design it and build it. He found a lot of satisfaction and pleasure helping others. With all of his interests, he acquired many skills, many acquaintances and forever friends. Yosh and his wife, Kiyoko, were a great team. He was supportive of his wife and all of his son's interests, but always emphasized school endeavors as the priority. He was very proud of their academic successes and professional careers. He tried to teach and encourage his sons to be as "handy" as him, as his skills had served everyone and the family so well. The family would like to Thank, Elba Henriquez of American Home Care for the wonderful care she gave to our husband/dad. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private memorial service will be held for the family at a later date.



