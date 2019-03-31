Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yoshiko (Myra) Kiyota. View Sign

Yoshiko passed away peacefully March 8, 2019 at the age of 98. Born June 14, 1920, she was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Suyeiko Toizumi, Husband Joe Kiyota, sisters Hatsuko Matsuda, Chiyeko Yukawa and Ikuko Toizumi, and nephew Donald Matsuda (Marcia). She is survived by her sister Helen Okumura, step brother-in-law Jimmy Kihara and nieces and nephews: Christine Kojima (Satoshi), Tad Yukawa (Lisa), Geri Muranaka, Douglas Okumura, Randy Okumura (Rota), Paulette Mcquillan, Georgine Camper and Alan Yukawa (Suzanne). Yoshiko and her four sisters spent their younger years growing up in Woodland, CA. She graduated from Woodland High School and attended Sacramento City College and the Minnesota School of Business. In May 1942, Yoshiko and her family were interned at the Tule Lake Relocation Center until their release in October, 1945. Yoshiko worked as a secretary for the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers, until her retirement in 1980. During her retirement she enjoyed golfing with her friends and she worked as a volunteer in the Sacramento office of the Japanese American Citizen's League (JACL). Because she had no children of her own, her nieces and nephews were the grateful recipients of her love, affection, time and energy. Special thanks to Sofaia, her dedicated caretaker for the past seven years. Per her request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers or koden, donations may be made to your .

