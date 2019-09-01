Yoshio Iwasa peacefully passed August 8, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the fifth of six children born to Hisata and Kinue Iwasa. During WWII he was interned at Poston War Relocation Center, Arizona. He served in US Army in Europe. He apprenticed and became an aircraft mechanic at McClellan Air Force Base where he received the Civilian Award for Valor. Following a disability retirement he began a second career as a records clerk with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Yosh and Rits traveled the US in retirement. He loved camping, fishing and baseball. Yosh was a 49er, Kings, Giants & A's fan. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bernice (Minoru) Ouye, Kiyoka (Masao) Kawamura, Masami Iwasa, Miyo (Ted) Kobata & Takao Iwasa. He is survived by sisters-in-law Rose Iwasa & Judy Iwasa. His beloved wife Ritsuko, daughter Keiko Watanabe, sons Ken Iwasa, Arthur (Christy) Iwasa and Robert (Eng Ho) Iwasa and grandkids Sarah, Ian and Erik will miss him and the times spent over dinners and ice cream desserts. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818 with a restaurant reception to follow. No otoki, please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asian Community Center (ACC) Senior Services.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019