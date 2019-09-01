Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yoshio Iwasa. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Buddhist Church of Sacramento 2401 Riverside Blvd Sacramento , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Yoshio Iwasa peacefully passed August 8, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the fifth of six children born to Hisata and Kinue Iwasa. During WWII he was interned at Poston War Relocation Center, Arizona. He served in US Army in Europe. He apprenticed and became an aircraft mechanic at McClellan Air Force Base where he received the Civilian Award for Valor. Following a disability retirement he began a second career as a records clerk with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Yosh and Rits traveled the US in retirement. He loved camping, fishing and baseball. Yosh was a 49er, Kings, Giants & A's fan. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bernice (Minoru) Ouye, Kiyoka (Masao) Kawamura, Masami Iwasa, Miyo (Ted) Kobata & Takao Iwasa. He is survived by sisters-in-law Rose Iwasa & Judy Iwasa. His beloved wife Ritsuko, daughter Keiko Watanabe, sons Ken Iwasa, Arthur (Christy) Iwasa and Robert (Eng Ho) Iwasa and grandkids Sarah, Ian and Erik will miss him and the times spent over dinners and ice cream desserts. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818 with a restaurant reception to follow. No otoki, please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asian Community Center (ACC) Senior Services.

Yoshio Iwasa peacefully passed August 8, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the fifth of six children born to Hisata and Kinue Iwasa. During WWII he was interned at Poston War Relocation Center, Arizona. He served in US Army in Europe. He apprenticed and became an aircraft mechanic at McClellan Air Force Base where he received the Civilian Award for Valor. Following a disability retirement he began a second career as a records clerk with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Yosh and Rits traveled the US in retirement. He loved camping, fishing and baseball. Yosh was a 49er, Kings, Giants & A's fan. He is preceded in death by his siblings Bernice (Minoru) Ouye, Kiyoka (Masao) Kawamura, Masami Iwasa, Miyo (Ted) Kobata & Takao Iwasa. He is survived by sisters-in-law Rose Iwasa & Judy Iwasa. His beloved wife Ritsuko, daughter Keiko Watanabe, sons Ken Iwasa, Arthur (Christy) Iwasa and Robert (Eng Ho) Iwasa and grandkids Sarah, Ian and Erik will miss him and the times spent over dinners and ice cream desserts. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95818 with a restaurant reception to follow. No otoki, please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Asian Community Center (ACC) Senior Services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close