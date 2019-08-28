Yoshio John Kono was born in Riego, California to parents Kuraso and Shinayo Kono. He was the sixth of eight children. After graduating from Roseville High School and UC Davis, he worked for the Department of Water Resources, retiring after 34 years of service. He is survived by his wife Mieko and children, Gayle and Robert. A private service was held at Sacramento Buddhist Church. The family wishes to thank the staff at Waterleaf for their compassionate care of John. No koden, please.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 28, 2019