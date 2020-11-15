1/1
Yuen K. Won
1935 - 2020
Yuen K. Won
November 15, 1935 - October 25, 2020
Roseville, California - Yuen passed away due to complications from a stroke. He was born in China and settled in the US in December,1963. He was the beloved husband of Judy Won, loving father to daughters Maggie Won and Julia Won, stepson Peter Wong and stepdaughter Grace Boyle with husband John Boyle, step-grandson Scott Tiscione with wife Megane Laguerre and step-grandson Miles Boyle. Yuen also had a very large extended family. Judy and Yuen would have celebrated their 40th Ruby wedding anniversary on December 24, 2020. Yuen achieved remarkable success in Sacramento as the owner of Wonsco TV and Repair, and as a life insurance salesman. He received recognition in the President's Honor Society in 1972, as an Honored Contributor and Man of the Year in 1973, and won a National Quality Award in 1974 from the West Coast Life Insurance Company, Sacramento Chinatown Agency. He was the owner of the Pagoda restaurant and the Wildwood Motel in Paradise, California. In 2003, at the Wildwood, Yuen raced into a blazing motel room to rescue an unconscious female guest but could not locate her in the dense smoke. Overcome by the conditions, he left the room but soon crawled back in, caught sight of the guest and dragged her to safety. For this act of heroism he received medals from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, California Firefighters Association, and the town of Paradise. Here is a link about the rescue: https://mychfc.org/hero.aspx?hero=77085 Due to COVID-19, only the immediate family had a private viewing.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 15, 2020.
