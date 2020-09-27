On Sunday, September 20, 2020, Yukie Okasaki passed away at the age of 100. She was born on February 2, 1920 in Loomis, CA. Yukie married Frank Okasaki in December 1942 and they were married for 60 years before Frank's passing in 2003. She was preceded in death by her brothers Kenzie and Seiji Nakata. Yukie is survived by her three children, Janice Morikawa and partner Rob Ritchie, Frank Okasaki Jr. and wife Masi, Dean Okasaki and wife Myra. She will be dearly missed by her grandsons, Eric Morikawa and wife Susie, Tyler Okasaki and wife Nancy, and Keith Okasaki, and her twin great-granddaughters Kira and Reina Morikawa. Yukie is also survived by brother, Roy Nakata, and her caring sister- in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Yukie worked 26 years for the CA Office of State Controller before retiring in 1977. She enjoyed many types of arts and crafts and was an excellent seamstress. The family would like to express deep gratitude to the staff of Greenhaven Villa RCFE for the wonderful care she received her last 5 years. No funeral service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or koden, memorial donations can be made to ACC Senior Services, Buddhist Church of Sacramento, or to one's favorite charity.



