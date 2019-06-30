Yukiye Irene Takimoto, born in Sacramento, CA on October 19, 1937, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Roy & Hanaye Watanabe. Yukiye is survived by her husband Gene Takimoto of 59 years, her children, Joyce Sasaki, Kathy Ramirez and Rodney Takimoto. Yukiye was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Yukiye is also survived by her siblings, Takeo Watanabe and Yoshi Nagata, and many nieces and nephews. A Sacramento City College graduate, Yukiye was employed by the State of California for over 30 years and an active member of the Asian Community Center. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 1pm-4pm at the Florin Creek Recreation Center at 7460 Persimmon Ave 95823. We will miss you and love you always.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 30, 2019