Yuriko Pugh, a long-time resident of the Sacramento area, passed away peacefully on Monday, the 23rd of September 2019, at PeachTree Assisted Living/Memory Care in West Haven, Utah. Yuriko was born on March 20, 1929, in Fujioka, Japan, where 27 years later she married Willard Pugh, who was serving in the US Air Force. Yuriko was a devoted wife, mother, exceptional cook and accomplished seamstress. She loved good food and socializing, watching old murder mysteries, and playing bingo and games with friends. She was petite with a big heart and an infectious laugh. Hers was a life well lived. She was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her daughters Grace, Janet, and Audrey, grandsons Jesse and Stephen, and great-granddaughter Paris. Funeral services will be private and for immediate family only.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019