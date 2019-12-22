Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne J. Goeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne J. Goeman, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sutter Medical Center on 12/19/19. She will be forever missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Michael Darlington, and her loving granddaughters, Erica and Allison Darlington. She is also survived by her sisters, Roberta Sevey and Arleen Rossi, and brother-in-law, Jack Sevey, Sr. She leaves behind her 3 nephews and 2 nieces and their extended families, as well as her stepchildren Kathy Clifton, Dianne Ellis and Karen Goeman, their children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Robert Rossi, her beloved husband Walter J Goeman, and stepson Paul Goeman. Yvonne was born in 1935 and spent her years in Sacramento. She graduated from Sacramento High School and was employed by the City of Sacramento for over 30 years before retiring in 1995. In her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling. Yvonne loved to tend to her beautiful rose garden and flower beds. She also enjoyed crocheting and embroidery. Her family and friends will forever remember her feisty nature and how she was never afraid to speak her mind. Yvonne loved all animals and leaves behind her adored grand-puppies, Ace and Koby. She wished that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin-Perkins Road, Sacramento, CA 95828 or online at

Catholic service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Mary's Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820. Internment immediately following service. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 22, 2019

