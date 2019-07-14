Yvonne Lee Goitia passed away on May 30, 2019 in her home. She was surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Marysville, CA and grew up in Sacramento, CA. She loved spending time with her great-grandchildren who were her pride and joy. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Goitia and daughter La Vonne Goitia. She is survived by her daughter Laura; grandchildren, Peter and Maria; and her great-grandchildren Adrianna and Marcelo. She will always be missed. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, July 15, 2019 at All Hallows 5501 14th ave Sacramento, CA 95820.

