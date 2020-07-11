Yvonne (Vonnie) was born to Harry and Lillian Fouch in San Francisco on January 29th, 1916. She spent part of her childhood in Williams, California where her grandparents, Ira and Mary Fouch had a positive influence on her life. She enjoyed the social times of junior high and high school in Williams, transferring to Woodland High School in Woodland California part way through her high school years. After high school graduation and business school, Vonnie worked for Shell Oil Company in Menlo Park and in San Francisco as an administrative assistant for the engineers who worked there. She lived in San Francisco in the Marina District, where she enjoyed the many social events of the city. One of her favorite places that she visited with her cousin Augusta, was South Lake Tahoe. They enjoyed the scenery of the lake and the show entertainment of that time. Vonnie traveled in Europe seeing the many sights with her friend Gerry. They traveled together locally as well. When her mother needed her help, Vonnie moved to Sacramento where Lillian lived, and took a job in banking.After retiring, she enjoyed golf, and theatre, and being a part of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and attending the Presbyterian Church. After experiencing heart health difficulties and surgery in her middle years, Vonnie attended Cardiac Rehab classes at Mercy Hospital. She did this for several years which resulted in her being named the Queen of Hearts, an award given to the patient that shows dedication and endurance in heart health. She received a crystal heart figurine for her award at a special banquet and was recognized in a full page article in the Sacramento Bee. In the past decade, Vonnie resided at Campus Commons Senior Residential Community where she enjoyed making many friends including her good friend Cece. While there, she enjoyed many events and activities offered by the residential facility. She was known to enjoy a good martini! Vonnie was blessed to have excellent care the past few years from her caregivers who became like family. Her family would like to thank Kathy, Sienna, and Agatha and her special friend and caregiver Lupe and Lupe's family. Thank you also to her doctor, Dr. Sharma. Vonnie was a sweet, outgoing, personality who was positive and made others happy to see her because she made them feel so special. She was well loved by her cousins who were like nieces and nephews to her. They are: Bob and Cindy Freed, and children Savahanna, Makayla, and Fallon; Gayle Arce and children Tony Arce (Heather) and Tina DeRungs ( Mike) and children Sean and Ashlin, Larry Bird, and Jan and Bob DeWitt. Vonnie was laid to rest with her mother Lillian at East Lawn Memorial Park in Sacramento. A memorial service will be held at a later date when circumstances permit. Any donations in Vonnie's memory may be made to Mercy General Hospital Cardiac Rehab Program, 401 J Street, Sacramento, California.



