Vicky was born on Valentine's Day in 1927 and passed away in her sleep at 92 on 4.18.19. Born in North Carolina to a Norwegian father and a French mother, Vicky grew up in Brooklyn, NY and then Lake Oswego, OR where she attended Jefferson High School. Vicky studied psychology at Mills College in Oakland where she met Bill Noack socializing at a UC Berkley event. After graduating from Mills, Vicky moved to Greece where she volunteered at the Children's Home Society helping orphaned World War II children get adapted. Bill and Vicky got married in Greece then proceeded to have 4 children, Ted, Annette Gilkeson, Peter and Bob. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Adam Noack, Jonathan Gilkeson, Taylor Gilkeson, Spencer Noack, Christian Noack and Gabriella Noack. Vicky had 2 brothers, Rick and Bob Peterson and 1 sister, Annette Peterson who died of Scarlet Fever when she was 18. The family moved from Moraga CA to Sacramento in 1973. Vicky worked with Snelling & Snelling, a career agency helping many people; especially women find jobs to progress their careers. Then she worked with Coldwell Banker Sierra Oaks as a real estate agent where she was very successful matching buyers and sellers. Vicky enjoyed the real estate business where she was able to engage with a diverse group of people, get involved in many social events, and make many lasting relationships. Growing up with immigrant parents, Vicky was very international, spoke fluent French and was a fantastic cook. We all miss her vivacious personality and hours of lively conversation at the dinner table. May she rest in Peace.

