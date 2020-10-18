Zandra Cavaiani

June 16, 1974 - September 1, 2020

Sacramento, California - Zandra Joy Cavaiani, an incredible mother, supportive friend, and beautiful person, passed away on September 1, 2020. She began her remarkable life growing up in Sacramento County with her parents Harry and Carla Cavaiani. While attending Elk Grove High School, Zandi was an intelligent individual who worked alongside the J.V. and Varsity football teams as a student trainer assisting with medical needs. She later pursued her diploma in Medical Assisting while receiving awards for "Most Determined" and "Best Professional Appearance." Shortly after her educational career, she met and fell in love with her husband Bart Carlson. Together, they had their daughter, Fayth Carlson. As Fayth grew up, Zandi welcomed not only her daughter but also her daughter's friends with open arms and was always an ear that listened. For this reason, Fayth's friends often referred to Zandi as "Mom." In recent years, Zandi worked as a Custodian for the Elk Grove School District, where she often brightened her friend's days. Throughout her years, she proceeded to enjoy all of life's little things including daytrips to nearby cities, her favorite being Bodega Bay, visiting the movie theaters for a new film, going on walks with Bobby, her yellow Labrador, as well as taking delight in many cups of coffee along the way. Zandi is known for her big heart, sense of humor, and her impeccable tenacity. She is preceded in death by both parents and husband, while survived by her daughter. She will be forever loved and missed dearly.





