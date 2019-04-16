Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zivko K. Milat. View Sign

Zivko K. Milat passed away on April 10, 2019, at his home in Roseville, California. He was born October 22, 1921, to Ivan and Julija Milat Knez in the town of Blato, on the island of Korcula, in today's Croatia. He had three brothers and three sisters and was the last of his family to survive. In March 1938 he immigrated to the United States and settled in Roseville, where he lived the remainder of his life. Because he spoke no English when he arrived, he was set back three grades in school and graduated from Roseville High School in 1942. After graduating he obtained a full-time job in Roseville with the Southern Pacific Railroad company, where he worked for over 40 years, retiring as a water service foreman. Known to most of his American family and friends as John or Johnny, he married Mary Jane Boroja of Sacramento in October 1947. They were married for nearly 60 years until her death in 2007. They were both active in the Korcula Club of Sacramento and often attended events at the Croatian American Cultural Center in Sacramento. After retiring he took up golf and bowling, becoming a good bowler, who regularly bowled 3-4 times a week up until age 95. He also returned to his native Croatia five times during his life, three of those times with his wife, who was also of Croatian ancestry. Predeceased by his wife and youngest daughter Rhonda Kilty (Gary), he is survived by three sons; John Milat of Sacramento, Richard Milat of San Francisco, and David Milat (Clemencia) of Roseville; and one daughter, Diane Hart of Roseville. Also survived by seven grandchildren; Rebekka (Tommy), Bryan (Angelina), Shannon (Jeff), Tammy, Bret, Shauna (Zachary), and Megan; and two great grandchildren, Nalia and Xander. He also leaves behind a large international family, including four nephews and four nieces in Croatia and two nephews and two nieces in the United States, as well as many first cousins, grandnephews and grandnieces, and other close relatives in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, France, New Zealand, and Serbia. A visitation and memorial service will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Cochrane & Wagemann Funeral Directors, 103 Lincoln Street, Roseville, California. The memorial service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

