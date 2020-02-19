Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zula Marie Blum. View Sign Service Information Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento 6100 Stockton Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95824 (916)-421-1171 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento 6100 Stockton Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95824 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 6th, 1928 in Gibson, TN. Zula passed on February 12th, 2020 with family by her side and is now with her Lord and Savior. She was a devoted wife and mother. Preceeded in death by her daughter Judith Basanko, Sacramento CA. Survived by sons Steven Blum and wife Judy, Brush Prairie, Washington and Tom Blum and wife Diane, Wilton, California. She was a caring and generous grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Affectionately called Grandma The Great by her many descendants. Zula moved across the country during the depth of the depression with her entire family and belongings, as well as some extended family memebers, all in one big car with a rack on the back built by her dad, Sid Gray. Along with her mother Maggie, they settled in Sacramento where she met and married her husband Roy Blum in 1951. Roy preceeded her in death in 2017. Zula was well versed in many areas. She worked as a real estate broker and volunteered as a Vocational Therapist. She enjoyed many hobbies including stained glass, ceramics, painting and especially reading the Bible. Zula was a kind and giving friend, always soft spoken but powerful and supportive words. She was a true believer in faith and God. She will truly be missed by this circle of friends and family and all who were blessed to know her. There will be a visitation at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. on Thursday the 20th of February from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A private interment will be held on Friday the 21st of February 2020 at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to to the First Church of God.

