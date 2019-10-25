|
|
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Adrian Albert Metka, 73, of Riverside, passed away Oct. 9, 2019, at his daughter's home, surrounded by family.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1946, in Salamanca, N.Y. Adrian was a graduate of Holy Cross School and Salamanca Central High School.
He was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
He worked as a warehouseman, in the grocery industry, for 35 years.
Adrian loved sports, especially football, his favorite team being the Buffalo Bills. He watched many sports live and on TV. He enjoyed playing golf with his son and grandsons as often as he could. Adrian was always there, to help family and friends, with anything they needed.
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Riverside Community Hospital and VITAS Hospice, in Riverside, for their care and support in his final days.
Adrian is survived by his wife Karen of 53 years; a daughter Amy (Jeffrey) Hays; a son, Alan (Geilan) Metka; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Alicia) Metka, Peyton Jane Hays, Nolan Hays, Alanah Metka, Hana Metka and Ayden Metka; a great-granddaughter, Blair Metka; a brother, Rev. John Mitka of Depew, N.Y.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Stella Metka; and a sister, Colette Metka.
Funeral services for Adrian will be held at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 7, 2019, at Riverside National Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to arlingtonmortuary.com of Riverside.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 25, 2019