SALAMANCA - Albert Edwards Jr., 83, died Tuesday (March 3, 2020) in his home on Broad Street, Salamanca, following a long battle with cancer.
Born in Niagara Falls, to Albert Edwards Sr. and Rose Rayner Edwards, he was proud of his family, his community and his country.
He served eight years in the U.S. Navy and Naval Reserve, from Nov. 1953 until he was honorably discharged in Oct. 1961. He served aboard the USS Rizzi (DE-537) and USS Franklin Deleno Roosevelt (CV-42/VA-172) and shore duty at Naval Reserve Training Center Fort Niagara, and Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, Fla.
Following military service, Albert served as a police officer on the Niagara Falls Police Department for 10 years. He loved riding a motorcycle as a cop. He was a chemical operator, at Olin Matheson High Energy Fuels, and Hooker Electrical Chemical Company, for seven years. He earned his associate degree in nursing, and worked for more than 20 years, at the J.N. Adam Developmental Disabilities Service Office, in Perrysburg.
More than anything, Albert loved to help his community in whatever way he could. He was proud to be a volunteer firefighter, for both Salamanca and the Seneca Nation Fire Departments, and his family continues to hear the tones of his many police and fire radios.
He never lost his love of going fast, and he was bound and determined to put a light bar on any vehicle that he was driving. He enjoyed salt so much you'd think he never left the sea. He received the Lions Club award in 1999/2000, and attended worship services at Riverside Chapel, on Broad Street.
He leaves behind his wife, Audrey Kennedy Edwards; sons, Albert (Sherry) Edwards of Wichita, Kan., Allen (Linda) Edwards of Lake City, Fla. and Alvin (Laura) Edwards of Hopkinsville, Ky.; a daughter, Audrey (Bob Heard) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; and sons, Russell (Krista) Edwards of Rochester and Andrew (Amberle) Edwards of Tampa, Fla.; as well as stepdaughters, Chiara (Justin Goodyear) Masciandaro of Pelham, Emily (Matt Colonna) Masciandaro of Massachusetts and Gina (Chris Halsall) Masciandaro of Montclair, N.J.; and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom he loved.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Edwards; three sisters, Ruth Crawley, Shirley Sumbler and Dolores Duffy; his ex-wife, Emily Dimond; and wife; Valerie Reed Edwards.
Albert has chosen to make an anatomical donation, to the University of Buffalo, to help educate medical students. Before he died he said he "always wanted to attend medical school."
A memorial and celebration of life will be held by the family on Aug. 11, on what would have been his 84th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Seneca Nation Fire Department, AMVETS or the American Legion.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 9, 2020