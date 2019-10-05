|
LITTLE VALLEY - Alberta M. Cherry, 79, formerly of Napoli, passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at her home.
She was born Dec. 30, 1939, in Ellicottville, the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Chase Marsh. On June 13, 1981, she married James R. Cherry, who predeceased her Sept. 29, 2010.
Mrs. Cherry was employed for many years as a licensed practical nurse at the Salamanca Nursing Home; Homecare & Hospice; and Northern Hospital of Surrey County in North Carolina.
She was a lifetime member of the Little Valley American Legion Auxiliary and the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Carol) Case of Friendship, Md.; two daughters, Elaine (Randy) Ellis and Annette (Mike) Quigley, both of Little Valley; eight grandchildren, Sam, Max, Charlie and Madeline Case, Christina (Alex) Lyon, and Michael, John and Joseph Quigley; two great-grandchildren, Eden and Makaela; three brothers, Clifford (Marie) Marsh of Oneonta, Norman (Charlyn) Marsh of Little Valley and Dean Marsh of Olean; three sisters, Elizabeth(the late Chuck) Schuyler of Franklinville, Hope Phillips of Little Valley and Brenda (Jim) Rivetti of Olean; several nieces and nephews; and was known as "mom" to some very special people.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. today (Oct. 5, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) from the funeral home. Burial will be in South Napoli Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department or Homecare & Hospice.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 5, 2019