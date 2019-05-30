Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mentley Funeral Home Inc 411 Rock City Street Little Valley , NY 14755 (716)-938-9159 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church Otto , NY View Map Service 2:00 PM Immanuel Lutheran Church Otto , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OTTO - Alice Ann Grube Stoltenberg, 82, passed away peacefully Friday (May 24, 2019) at the Retreat at Lady's Island in Beaufort, S.C.



She was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Otto, the daughter of Ernest and Mabel (Gildner) Grube. Alice married Ernest Edward Stoltenberg on Sept. 3, 1955.



Besides a few months in Beaufort, S.C., Alice resided in Otto, Titusville, Fla., and Middlebury Center, Pa. She was a member of Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in each of those areas.



Alice graduated from Cattaraugus High School and attended nursing school. She was a homemaker, was very involved in church activities, was a 4-H leader, had several jobs and retired from Wal-Mart in Titusville.



Alice was an incredible Mom, not only to her own children but also to several foster children. She enjoyed everything from activities and fun with family and friends to refinishing furniture, sewing and braiding rugs, to square dancing and playing games. Alice was incredibly kind and thoughtful and would do anything for anyone.



Along with her loving husband of 63 years, Alice is survived by a son, Edward (Nancy Littleton) Stoltenberg; three daughters, Karen (David) Huck, Katrina (Patrick) Moloney and Kay (Kevin) Pabst; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Stoltenberg; a sister, Mary Lou Hennemen; a sister-in-law, Florence Stoltenberg; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her parents; a son, Ernest Wayne Stoltenberg; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Cheryl Grube; and brothers-in-law, Wilbur Stoltenberg and Robert Hennemen.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Friday (May 31, 2019) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Otto, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at the Otto cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 9037 Otto-East Otto Road, Cattaraugus, NY 14719.



