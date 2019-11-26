Home

O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Parish
Mrs. Alice E. Wujastyk


1924 - 2019
Mrs. Alice E. Wujastyk Obituary
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Alice E. Wujastyk, 94, of Salamanca, passed away peacefully Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Dec. 27, 1924, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Rojek Subulski. She was married, in Salamanca, on Nov. 25, 1943, to Mr. Joseph J. Wujastyk, who predeceased her, on Feb. 29, 2012.

She had been employed at the former Bush-Hartman, Salamanca, for 10 years, retiring in 1982. She had previously been employed at the former Shebel & Wood Yarn Corporation, Salamanca.

Mrs. Wujastyk was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish; the Rosary Society; and a lifetime member of Elkdale Country Club.
She was an avid golfer, and enjoyed wintering with her late husband, in North Ft. Myers, Fla., where she made many new friends. She enjoyed baking; cooking; and took great pride in both her flower and vegetable gardens.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis (Sally) Wujastyk of Salamanca and Ft. Myers and James Wujastyk of Tamarac, Fla.; a granddaughter, Amanda (Fred) Witt of Great Valley; a grandson, Greg (Amy Emborsky) Wujastyk of Great Valley; two great-grandsons, Ryden and Kyren Wujastyk, both of Great Valley; several nieces and nephews, including Gary and Darlene Subulski of Kill Buck; a sister-in-law, Beverly Wujastyk of Phoenix, Ariz.

She was predeceased by a sister, Irene Subulski.

There will be no visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 3, 2019) in Our Lady of Peace Parish, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 26, 2019
