SALAMANCA - Mrs. Alice M. Phillips, 74, formerly of Clinton Street, Salamanca, died Monday evening (Feb. 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born April 5, 1945, in Union City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Gilger Freed. Mrs. Phillips was married Oct. 18, 1980, in the Free Methodist Church, Salamanca, to the Late James Phillips, who predeceased her in 2008.
She had been employed at Parkview Supermarket, Salamanca Nursing Home and the former Uni-Mart in Salamanca.
She was a member of the Free Methodist Church, Salamanca, and Total Senior Care in Olean.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to oil paint, enjoyed puzzles and was a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie (George) McCracken of Franklinville; a son, Frank (Sandy) Miller of Ellicottville; three sisters, Linda Hoyt and Rose Woho, both of Northeast, Pa., and Leona Weed of Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Terry Lee Miller in 2019; and two brothers, George Freed and Leon Hoyt.
There will be no visitation; her last gift was anatomical donation.
Local funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the or Total Senior Care.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Feb. 5, 2020