SALAMANCA - Mr. Andrew Zawatski, 56, of School Street, Salamanca, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, May 13, 2020.
Born March 26, 1964, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Andrew And Marjorie Zbink Zawatski.
He had been self-employed, doing odd jobs throughout the area.
Mr. Zawatski enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and being on the river. He was a social member of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Surviving are four sisters, Linda (Mark Armagost) Estes of Thorpe Hollow Road, Kill Buck, Andrea Arena of Kill Buck, Tina (Dean) Rosenbury of Iron Station, N.C. and Sandy Thiel of Lakewood; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Vicki Welty; and two infant brothers, David and Richard Zawatski.
There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 19, 2020.