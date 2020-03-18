Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Rae Ellis


1977 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Rae Ellis Obituary
SALAMANCA - Anna Rae Ellis, 42, of Salamanca, went to be with the Lord Monday (March 16, 2020).

She was born Sept. 30, 1977, in Olean, the daughter of Robert Ellis and the late Michelle Vail, and granddaughter of Albert and Laura Ellis and William and Marie Vail. She was the oldest of three siblings. Anna is survived by her loving companion, Robert Hurd.

Anna was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1995. She attended the Alfred State nursing program and worked as a self-employed medical transcriptionist.

She enjoyed reading, biking and walks, as well as vacations to Ocean City, Md., and collecting dolls. She also loved time with her family, regularly playing rummy with her grandmother, and later visiting her in the nursing home. She also had a love for children and babysitting. She will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor and compassion for others.

Anna is survived by her father, Robert Ellis; brother, Nathan Ellis; sister, Amy Ellis-Rivera; and nieces and nephews, Luke, Giovanni, Amilia, Harper and Avery, of Salamanca; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.

She is predeceased by her mother, Michelle Vail; and grandparents, Albert and Laura Ellis and William and Marie Vail.

There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to JDRF, juvenile diabetes.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -