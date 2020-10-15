1/1
Anna L. Beverly Reed
1938 - 2020
CATTARAUGUS - Anna L. Beverly Reed, 82, of Cattaraugus, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at her home.

She was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Lackawanna, daughter of the late Karl and Anna Englert Steigerwald. In 1993, she married Don Reed, who predeceased her in 2005.

She was employed by Bush Industries for many years, during which time she worked at both their Little Valley and Jamestown locations.

Anna loved spending time with her family along with her two dogs, Teddy and Layla, and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

Anna is survived by two sons, Mark (Beth Stachowski) Beverly of Perrysburg and Kenneth (Denise Bailey) Beverly of Cattaraugus; two daughters, Suzanne (Dale) Rosell of Cattaraugus and Dawn (Ray) Smith of Little Valley; four stepsons, Mike (Norma) Reed of Salamanca, Patrick (Doreen) Reed of Salamanca, Thomas (Lisa Kuhaneck) Reed of Salamanca and Donald (Annette) Reed of Great Valley; a stepdaughter, Kathleen (David Spry) Collingwood of Salamanca; a brother, Karl (Pat) Steigerwald of Webster; a sister, Marie Sahlem of East Aurora; 21 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by a loving companion, David Beverly, whom Anna, in her forgiving way, became friends with and relied on. They always joked and made each other's day brighter, especially with their favorite quote: "It's a nice day, isn't it?"

Besides her parents and husband, Anna is predeceased by a daughter, Judy Anne Beverly; a sister, Fran Bitterman; and a grandchild, Evan Michael Beverly.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 15, 2020.
