OTTO - Annette R. Rivera, 47, of Otto, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1972, in Springville, the daughter of Jack and Patricia Borden Story, who survive and reside in Otto.
Miss Rivera had been employed at Cliffstar Inc. Juice Factory and Fieldbook Foods Ice Cream, both of Dunkirk, and also at the South Dayton Canning factory and Brooks Market in Little Valley.
She was a member of the Otto Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 513.
Besides her parents, she is survived by two sons, Christian and Jave; two brothers, Gene (Toni) Story of East Otto and Troy (Jill Anderson) Story of Holland; a nephew, Will (Haley) Story; and a niece, Samantha Story.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from the funeral home. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery in Otto.
Memorials may be made to Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 513, or the Otto Volunteer Fire Dept.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 3, 2019