Anthony J. Nesnick
1930 - 2020
CUBA - Anthony J. Nesnick, 90, formerly of Salamanca and Allegany, died Monday evening, Oct. 5, 2020, at Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba.

Born Feb. 3, 1930, in Yonkers, he was the son of the late Adam Edward and Helen Evanko Nesnick. He was married in 1989 to the former Joan Harvey, who survives.

He attended grade school in New York City, graduated from Ossining High School, Class of 1949, and joined The Order of the Christian Brothers, Barrytown. He graduated from Manhattan College and started teaching mathematics and coaching basketball and track at various schools that were served by the Christian Brothers.

In 1962, he moved to Allegany, and taught mathematics at St. Bonaventure University until his retirement in 1977.

Tony was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, a New York Yankees fan, had a deep love for his country and was very patriotic. He also made and gave away rosary beads.

Surviving besides his wife are a brother, Edward Nesnick; three sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Nesnick.

Memorial visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) in the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Deacon Michael Anderson, Our Lady of Peace Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
